Fire in Bel Air under investigation, vacant building was being misused

BEL AIR, Md. — Captured on video---a Bel Air volunteer firefighter helping to extinguish flames at the vacant site of the former Grove Plumbing on Baltimore Pike.

“Right now, we are familiar… we have received many leads over the weekend. Each one of those are being followed up on,” said Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire. “What I can say is we’re looking at all possible causes---accidental, incendiary or what we commonly refer to as arson.”

The building, along with the neighboring property that housed Pete’s Cycles for more than 50 years have both set idle with no tenants for a growing number of years, which along with being an eyesore, has given way to misuse of the properties.

Jeff Hager

Neighbors, who did not wish to go on camera, say squatters inside the building have played a game of cat and mouse with police in recent months.

Bel Air Town Administrator Edward Hopkins says the town also has tried to insure the properties remain safe and secured.

“Even though we may try day in, day out to fix these buildings, it doesn’t mean someone can’t enter the building as soon as we’re gone and set up camp and we may not know it,” said Hopkins. “That provides a life-safety issue for the fire department and the police department too.”

An issue that remains as prospective developers and investors contemplate new uses for the properties with no apparent sign of any progress.

“The challenge for this location and for us is that it changed hands several times,” said Hopkins. “It’s not that the property owners were derelict by any nature. They weren’t. We just have to stay in touch the minute the property changes hands. We then have to find the new property owner if a problem exists and have them correct the problem.”