SEVERN, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at a duplex.

When they arrived they noticed smoke showing from the unit.

Once the firefighters were there, they quickly extinguished the fire. One victim has been identified in the home and they were taken to a local hospital.

There were no injuries to firefighters or any other people in the area.

Michael Seitz

This investigation is ongoing.