Fire forces evacuation at Magnolia Elementary, students relocated to Magnolia Middle for the day

Posted at 9:54 AM, Jun 14, 2022
JOPPA, Md. — A blown transformer has caused a power outage at Magnolia Elementary School, forcing students to relocate to Magnolia Middle School for the day.

The transformer, which is housed in an outside enclosure, caught fire Tuesday morning leading to evacuations at the elementary school. No one was injured.

Harford County Schools are now asking parents of Magnolia Elementary students to pick their child up at the middle school as soon as possible.

If unable the school system has arranged for those elementary school students to be transported back home from the middle school, at their normally scheduled dismissal time.

It's unclear how long Magnolia Elementary School will be closed.

