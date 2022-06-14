Fire forces evacuation at Magnolia Elementary, students relocated to Magnolia Middle for the day

JOPPA, Md. — A blown transformer has caused a power outage at Magnolia Elementary School, forcing students to relocate to Magnolia Middle School for the day.

The transformer, which is housed in an outside enclosure, caught fire Tuesday morning leading to evacuations at the elementary school. No one was injured.

#jmvfc8 is on scene of a transformer fire at Magnolia Elementary, 901 Trimble Rd, #Joppa. No injuries. We are waiting for MyBGE to de-energize the power so we can extinguish the fire. For school status updates, visit @HCPSchools. pic.twitter.com/KDI6xOF5yE — Joppa-Magnolia VFC (@jmvfc8) June 14, 2022

Harford County Schools are now asking parents of Magnolia Elementary students to pick their child up at the middle school as soon as possible.

If unable the school system has arranged for those elementary school students to be transported back home from the middle school, at their normally scheduled dismissal time.

HCPS website

It's unclear how long Magnolia Elementary School will be closed.

