Fire Department rescues person from two-story fire in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Fire Department responded to a fire in a two-story home in the 2600 block of E. Chase St.

Around 3:00 p.m., firefighters arrived and rescued a person from the first floor.

Baltimore Fire Department

They began CPR and took them to the hospital. The victim remains in critical condition.

Another Rowhome was also impacted by smoke and fire damage.

The fire is under investigation.

