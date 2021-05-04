Fire crews discover body of 25-year-old man inside burning home in Allegany County

LAVALE, Md. — The body of a 25-year-old man was discovered inside a burning home Monday morning in Allegany County.

A county paramedic was first to report seeing heavy smoke coming from somewhere behind D'Atri's Restaurant on National Highway.

It was soon discovered a home in the 1100 block of Simpson Avenue was on fire.

Crew members from the LaVale Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies responded and located the victim dead inside.

It took approximately 30 minutes for firefighters to get control of the flames.

Deputy State Fire Marshals determined the fire originated on the home's front balcony, but are still investigating the cause.

An autopsy will determine the man's identity and official cause of death.

