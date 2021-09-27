Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire crews battled a heavy fire early Monday morning; no injuries reported

items.[0].image.alt
Eddie Kadhim
Baltimore City Fire Department
Baltimore City Fire
Posted at 8:16 AM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 08:17:58-04

BALTIMORE — Fire crews battled a heavy fire early Monday morning, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Just before 1:30 a.m., crews arrived to 9 N. Wickham Road for a reported fire.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire showing throughout a two story building.

No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019