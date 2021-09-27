Fire crews battled a heavy fire early Monday morning; no injuries reported

BALTIMORE — Fire crews battled a heavy fire early Monday morning, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Just before 1:30 a.m., crews arrived to 9 N. Wickham Road for a reported fire.

Just before 1:30am, #BCFD responded to 9 N. Wickham Rd. for a reported fire. FFs had heavy fire showing throughout a 2sty bldg upon arrival. No injuries reported and the cause remains under investigation. pic.twitter.com/dU4r2TpZ1s — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) September 27, 2021

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire showing throughout a two story building.

No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation.