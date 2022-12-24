Fire crews battle two-alarm fire and negative degree wind chill Friday

BALTIMORE — Fire crews battle a two-alarm house fire in Callaway-Garrison Friday night.
It all started just before midnight in the 3800 block of Chatham Road. It took crews around 6 hours to get the fire under control.
At some point during the fire, a mayday was called. There are no details on the nature of the mayday or the extent of any injuries.
The wind chill that night was -7°.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
#BMORESBravest remain on the scene of a 2 alarm house fire in the 3800 blk Chatham Rd 21215 #CallawayGarrison @CCMiddleton6.— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) December 24, 2022
Initial call at 1140p
2nd alarm called 1156p
Fire under control 546a
≈75 personnel on ≈25 units
Mayday was called
Wind chill -7°
📷@baltimore_buffs pic.twitter.com/BNI88CU5zY