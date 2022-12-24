Watch Now
Fire crews battle two-alarm fire and negative degree wind chill Friday

Two-alarm fire in the the 3800 block Chatham Rd
Posted at 3:33 PM, Dec 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-24 15:33:16-05

BALTIMORE — Fire crews battle a two-alarm house fire in Callaway-Garrison Friday night.

It all started just before midnight in the 3800 block of Chatham Road. It took crews around 6 hours to get the fire under control.

At some point during the fire, a mayday was called. There are no details on the nature of the mayday or the extent of any injuries.

The wind chill that night was -7°.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

