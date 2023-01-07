Watch Now
Fire crews battle two active fires in Baltimore

Posted at 5:54 PM, Jan 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-07 18:02:50-05

BALTIMORE — Fire crews are battling two active building fires in Baltimore Saturday, says Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734.

The first one is in the 1300 block of Lakeside Avenue. One civilian was rescued from the blaze.

Additional units have been called to help.

The other fire is in a four-story, mixed-use building in the 500 block of West Pratt Street.

Occupants inside are being evacuated. Emergency Services is treating one patient.

There is no information on the cause of either fire. Stay tuned to WMAR for more updates.

