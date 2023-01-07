Fire crews battle two active fires in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Fire crews are battling two active building fires in Baltimore Saturday, says Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734.
The first one is in the 1300 block of Lakeside Avenue. One civilian was rescued from the blaze.
Additional units have been called to help.
1300 blk Lakeside Av 21218#EdnorGardensLakeside@odetteramos#BMORESBravest on scene with fire showing from a 3 story house. A civilian has been rescued by firefighters. #BCFDEMS treating. Additional units called. pic.twitter.com/q6oQvNuRcw
The other fire is in a four-story, mixed-use building in the 500 block of West Pratt Street.
Occupants inside are being evacuated. Emergency Services is treating one patient.
There is no information on the cause of either fire.
500 blk W Pratt St 21201#DowntownWest@CouncilmanETC#BMORESBravest on scene with smoke in a 4 story, mixed use building. Occupants are being evacuated. #BCFDEMS treating 1 patient.
This is the 2nd active fire currently in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/Zwh7siFlVO