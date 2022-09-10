Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire crews battle a two-alarm fire in Callaway-Garrison Saturday

Fire on Egerton Rd
Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734
Baltimore firefighter battle a 2-alarm fire on Egerton Road.
Fire on Egerton Rd
Posted at 6:47 PM, Sep 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-10 19:00:56-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore firefighters responded to the 3800 block of Egerton Road Saturday for a two-alarm house fire.

Just before 3 p.m., fire crews arrived at the scene to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor of a 2 1/2-story home.

The fire was placed under control 30 minutes later. There are no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019