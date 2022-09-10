Fire crews battle a two-alarm fire in Callaway-Garrison Saturday

BALTIMORE — Baltimore firefighters responded to the 3800 block of Egerton Road Saturday for a two-alarm house fire.
Just before 3 p.m., fire crews arrived at the scene to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor of a 2 1/2-story home.
The fire was placed under control 30 minutes later. There are no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is now under investigation.
