Fire crews battle a two-alarm apartment fire in Pikesville

Posted at 6:43 PM, Dec 31, 2022
PIKESVILLE — Baltimore County Fire is investigating the cause of a two-alarm apartment fire Saturday.

Crews responded to the 6900 block of Jones View Drive. Authorities say the fire has been contained, and EMS has evacuated one civilian.

There is no confirmed rescues at this time.

