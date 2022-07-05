Fire causes more than half-a-million in damage to Queen Anne's County home

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — A fire has caused more than half-a-million dollars in damage to a home in Queen Anne's County.

Flames broke out Sunday just after 5:30pm at the home on Trequassin Drive in Stevensville.

The fire was discovered by a neighbor, as nobody was home at the time.

It took 60 firefighters approximately an hour to get the flames under control.

As result, residents of the home are now displaced and being assisted by family and friends.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-822-7609.