Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire causes more than half-a-million in damage to Queen Anne's County home

Fire causes more than half-a-million in damage to Queen Anne's County home
Maryland State Fire Marshal
Fire causes more than half-a-million in damage to Queen Anne's County home
Posted at 11:38 AM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 11:38:37-04

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — A fire has caused more than half-a-million dollars in damage to a home in Queen Anne's County.

Flames broke out Sunday just after 5:30pm at the home on Trequassin Drive in Stevensville.

The fire was discovered by a neighbor, as nobody was home at the time.

It took 60 firefighters approximately an hour to get the flames under control.

As result, residents of the home are now displaced and being assisted by family and friends. 

The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-822-7609. 

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019