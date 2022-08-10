Financial help available for seniors struggling to pay bills

BALTIMORE — The latest inflation numbers are due out Wednesday, August 10 at 8:30 a.m. Inflation currently stands at 9.1%.

Rising prices make it more difficult for people to stretch a dollar but it's even more challenging for seniors on a fixed income.

Inflation is putting a tight squeeze on household budgets but there's help available for seniors who are struggling to pay their bills.

The rising costs of food, gas, and other necessities make it increasingly difficult for people to make ends meet, but especially seniors living off Social Security.

The National Council on Aging Director of Aging and Disability Services Debbie Spencer said “people are deciding whether they can pay their utility bills or buy food. It’s just really affecting them.”

Spencer connects seniors with public programs which can help ease their financial burdens.

“People say I don’t want to take it away from somebody else who really needs it, well if you qualify, then you really need it, and you need to get it because that’s what it’s for,” Spencer said.

The National Council on Aging's BenefitsCheckUp website offers one-stop shopping for financial assistance with everything from healthcare and food to transportation and utilities.

“We do all the applications. We get all the verifications that the administrating agencies need, and they don’t have to go anywhere else. We take care of it all, and they tend to get their benefits a lot faster,” Spencer said.

The National Council on Aging can help seniors find assistance in paying for health insurance.

“There’s low-income subsidy that will help people with their Medicare D plans, with their co-pays and their premiums,” Spencer said.

There’s also help to cover the high cost of prescription drugs

“If they’re having problems getting their medication, there are applications that you can do through the pharmaceutical companies and the income is usually 200 percent of poverty level,” Spencer said.

Besides insurance needs, there is a long list of items the National Council on Aging can help seniors gain free access to such as smartphones, dental care or vision care.

“We are fortunate that we have the opportunity to change someone’s life, just by giving them the knowledge and helping them apply for these public benefits,” Spencer said.

To find out what senior benefits you or a loved one might be eligible to receive, call 1-800-794-6559, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or click here for the BenefitsCheckUp website.