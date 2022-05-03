Financial company with Columbia office offers to help pay off employees' student loans

COLUMBIA, Md. — An Australian-based financial company with offices in Columbia is making a distinctive offer to its employees - the promise of student-loan forgiveness.
Computershare Corporate Trust, an international stock-transfer company that has an office on Route 108 in Howard County, announced a student loan incentive program that rewards "the best performing employees by paying off up to $60,000 of student loan debt."
Michael Watchke, US Head of Computershare Corporate Trust, sent a statement explaining why the company is offering to pay for student loans of the highest-performing employees and new hires.
He said:
Many Americans leave college with significant debt from student loans, and we are pleased to help some of our employees say goodbye to part or all of their student loan debts. We believe that this is one more enticement for job seekers that might consider a career with us in one of our many offices, including in Columbia, Maryland, the city of Minneapolis, or as an employee working remotely. Job candidates will find many benefits to working at Computershare, including a flexible working environment, an inclusive and supportive culture and a socially-minded company with an ambitious plan to reduce its carbon footprint.