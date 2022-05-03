Financial company with Columbia office offers to help pay off employees' student loans

COLUMBIA, Md. — An Australian-based financial company with offices in Columbia is making a distinctive offer to its employees - the promise of student-loan forgiveness.

Computershare Corporate Trust, an international stock-transfer company that has an office on Route 108 in Howard County, announced a student loan incentive program that rewards "the best performing employees by paying off up to $60,000 of student loan debt."

Michael Watchke, US Head of Computershare Corporate Trust, sent a statement explaining why the company is offering to pay for student loans of the highest-performing employees and new hires.

He said: