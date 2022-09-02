Finalists are named for the 2022-2023 Maryland Teacher of the Year

BALTIMORE — The Maryland State Department of Education has named seven teachers as finalists for the 2022-2023 Maryland Teacher of the Year award.

The finalists are:

Charles Whitaker of Anne Arundel County Public School

Berol Dewdney of Baltimore City Public Schools

Alicia Amaral Freeman of Baltimore County Public Schools

Jonathan Kurtz of Frederick County Public Schools

Ashley Gereli of Harford County Public Schools

Elizabeth McDonald of Washington County Public Schools

Rebecca Mathews of Wicomico County Public Schools

From a group of 24 local teachers of the year, the finalists were selected by a panel of judges representing the key Maryland education organizations, and include principals, teachers, school boards, teacher unions, and representatives from higher education.

All finalists were assessed on a set of state and national criteria including instructional abilities, collaboration with colleagues, students and families, community connections, leadership and innovation in and out of the classroom and the ability to articulate education issues and beliefs.

The winner will be announced on Maryland Public Television on October 6, in a 30 minute Maryland Teacher of the Year Special airing at 8 p.m. on MPT2.