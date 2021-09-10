Final Phase of East Baltimore Affordable Housing Underway

EAST BALTIMORE-- — New affordable housing is under construction in east Baltimore.

Friday East Baltimore Development Incorporated broke ground on the final part of the Towns at Eager Park.

The development will put 64 homes up, 16 of which will be affordable units.

Mayor Brandon Scott said the groundbreaking shows positive change is possible in the city.

"Despite facing challenges like historic segregation, a global pandemic, structural racism, redlining, community disinvestment, blight, and crime, EBDI, Eager Park, East Baltimore, has risen again," said Scott.

This is the final groundbreaking for the three-phase project.

Once completed, the 88-acre Eager Park area will include 2,100 units of mixed-income home-ownership and rental housing units along with nearly 2 million square feet of office space, a community learning campus, and a new elementary school.