Final food face-off plate

Over the course of the past week, we've asked you all what you would prefer on Thanksgiving. Now we want to show you all what your plate would look like!

The first day was all about the greens as collard greens faced off against green bean casserole. The casserole took a victory winning by receiving 54% of the votes.

Next the potatoes, which took an interesting turn when mashed potatoes took the victory receiving 62% of the votes over sweet potatoes in day two.

Day three brought the battle of the cranberries. Cranberry sauce took the victory in a close matchup against jellied cranberries, getting 51% of the votes.

Whether it's referred to as stuffing or dressing, we had to know which one would most likely be preferred. Stuffing took an overwhelming victory receiving 74% of the votes.

Pie is great on any holiday, but if there was only a decision for one, we wanted to know what would be the favorite. Sweet potato pie won a close matchup getting 45% of the votes. Pumpkin came in as a close second receiving 40% of the votes and Apple pie received 15% of the vote.

The next day was a turkey battle, light meat or dark meat. Light took the victory getting 58% of the vote.

The final face-off was a sides duel between mac & cheese and cream corn. Mac & cheese defeated cream corn by a wide margin receiving 74% of the votes.

This is the plate voted on by our viewers at WMAR-2 News.