Final exams for Towson University students moved virtual due to rise in COVID cases

TOWSON, Md. — Final exams for students at Towson University will be moved virtually, effective 5 p.m. on Friday, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to the university, in the last 24 hours, the University Health Center has received reports of 112 new positive cases, the vast majority of them among the student population.

All dining hall service will change to carry-out / grab-and-go service, effective at 5 p.m. as well.

Additionally, the following changes were announced in a message to campus on Thursday:

• All non-academic and non-essential indoor events through the end of December that involve food and drink are now canceled.

• Large events of over 750 attendees will be limited to 50 percent of capacity.

• These event-based changes are in effect through Dec. 31, 2021.