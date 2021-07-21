Watch
Fighting COVID-19 disinformation in Maryland

Posted at 5:06 PM, Jul 21, 2021
BALTIMORE — Fighting disinformation, that was the goal of a virtual press conference held this afternoon.

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen joined doctors and health advocates to discuss the efforts to fight the 'flood' of COVID disinformation.

This is something that the World Health Organization also recognizes as an important step toward overcoming COVID-19.

With who Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus saying back in April that "Finding solutions to the infodemic is as vital for saving lives from COVID-19 as public health measures."

"It's been absolutely disgraceful to see members of congress house in the senate to see, you know, right wing talk show hosts and others, attack the credibility of the scientists at a time when it's more important than ever, that the american public got here, the truth," said Senator Van Hollen.

With case numbers rising across the country, health officials say that those who are dying most of those people who are being hospitalized haven't been vaccinated.

