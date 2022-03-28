Fifth grader at Cranberry Station Elementary School qualifies for National Science Bee

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Eli Tribble, a fifth grader at Cranberry Station Elementary School, has qualified for the National Finals for the International Academics Competition Science Bee.

Tribble qualified for it at the regional level competition held on March 26. He's not the only candidate that represented Maryland in the regional competition.

Fifth grader Cameron Brookman and fourth grader Alex King, two students from Mechanicsville Elementary School, also participated.

The National Science Bee is a science themed competition for students in elementary, middle and high schools throughout America. The Bee consists of both qualifying stages and National Championships.

Students get to put their knowledge to the test use it against other students in this quiz tournament setting.