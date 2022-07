PIKESVILLE, Md. — A female was pulled from Quarry Lake after a car went into the water Wednesday evening in Pikesville.

Baltimore County Emergency Management said there were no other people in the car after divers swept and cleared the car and surrounding areas.

Officials have not said the condition of the female.

Crews from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Fire Departments responded.

