BETHESDA, Md. — Around 4:05 p.m., police officers responded to the 5200 Block of River Road where a female cyclist was struck and found dead.

According to police, the cyclist was struck by a flatbed truck.

The driver of the truck was at the scene.

River Road between Ridgefield Road and Little Falls Parkway is closed during the investigation. One lane is open in each direction.

More information will be released once available.