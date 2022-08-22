FEMA visits Baltimore to help prevent flooding in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE — FEMA was in town today to talk about ways to prevent flooding in South Baltimore.

Neighbors say flooding is a constant problem when the weather is bad in Cherry Hill.

And today, FEMA awarded a $32 million grant to support the first phase of the Middle Branch Resiliency Initiative.

The grant still needs to be approved by congress.

The money will fund projects along the middle branch of the Patapsco River to keep neighborhoods in South Baltimore safe in storms.

"This project is both innovative and visionary. And yet it is also a long time in the making the goal of restoring the ecology of the middle branch both for its own sake and for the health and enjoyment of South Baltimore residents" said Mayor Brandon Scott.

The project includes nature based solutions and aims to keep a natural look while also preventing flooding.

The mayor says the work will start in the next few years.