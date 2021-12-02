Fells Point holds offers up an Olde Tyme Christmas this weekend

BALTIMORE — Fells Point. Either you made a memory and locked it away in the vault, or you’re about to unlock the vault and tuck in another memory.

All day Saturday you will get all the feels in Fells, as the Point off the Patapsco offers up an Olde Tyme Christmas.

Santa will arrive a 9 a.m. by tugboat. Pictures with Santa will be at 10 a.m. on the Square. Mensch on a Bench Storytime at 11 a.m. at Thames Street Park.

Children's Crafts will be at noon on the Square along with letters to Santa!

The Christmas Tree is lit around 5 p.m. with Ravens Hall of Famer Michael McCrary.

Then there will be a lighted boat parade. Restaurants, bars, shops all are waiting for your arrival. Several Fells Point elves have worked very hard hoping you will spend a little holiday cheer in Fells Point.