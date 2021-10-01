Fells Point Fun Festival returns for first time in two years

BALTIMORE, Md. — Large public gatherings were canceled during the pandemic but this weekend, a long-running Fells Point street festival returns for the first time in two years.

Saturday and Sunday at the Fells Point Fun Festival, people will be able to enjoy free music, food and drinks, and of course have fun.

The festivities stretch for six city blocks in Fells Point along Thames Street from Caroline to Wolfe streets.

Festival goers also can check out some local arts and crafts or the family fun zone.

For music fans, there are about a dozen bands performing on two concert stages, one located at Broadway Square, the other at Thames and Caroline Streets.

The music headliners are the Eli Young Band on Saturday and the Spin Doctors on Sunday.

People also can meet Poe and the Ravens Cheer Squad, sail on the Pride of Baltimore and see a pet parade.

The festival shows off the best that Baltimore has to offer and features many unique local vendors such as Mount Royal Soaps.

Mount Royal Soaps co-owner Matthew Williams said “it's a great opportunity for us to share our products with folks that might not have heard of us, or seen us before. When they smell it, they absolutely love it. You can smell the fragrance as you're walking by with your beer down there, as you're walking to get some food, and go see the bands play.”

Festival organizer Kimber Goodwin said “the festival is always fun, always free. We’re really excited we get to come back this year because there was no Fells Point Festival for the first time in 54 years in 2020 because of Covid, so we are happy to be back.”

The Preservation Society has held the festival in Fells Point every year since 1967 until the pandemic hit and forced them to cancel in 2020.

The Fells Point many know and love might not exist today were it not for the Preservation Society.

The festival began in 1967 as a fundraiser to raise money to fight against a plan to tear down a large part of the historic neighborhood to build an interchange to connect I-83 and I-95.

Having saved the quaint storefronts, colonial brick buildings, and cobblestone streets in this unique part of the city that so many have come to enjoy is something they continue to celebrate.

The festival kicks off in Fells Point at 11 o'clock Saturday morning and runs until 8 o'clock Saturday night and then from 8 o’clock Sunday morning until 7 o’clock Sunday night.

