Félix comin': Orioles closer's 'The Wire' shirt now available

Julio Cortez/AP
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Felix Bautista (74) and catcher Adley Rutschman (35) celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Angels during a baseball game, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 9-5 to sweep the series. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 3:49 AM, Aug 19, 2022
BALTIMORE — Orioles closer Félix Bautista has been one of the big reasons Orioles Magic is alive once again in Baltimore.

Last week, the closer surprised fans when he entered the game with a new entrance.

Bautista walked to the field as Omar's whistling from HBO's 'The Wire' played throughout the stadium. The character whistled 'The Farmer in the Dell' on the series. Omar was played by the late actor Michael K. Williams.

Now, clothing company BreakingT has introduced a shirt combining the two.

"Omar Comin'" was a phrase often used in 'The Wire' when Omar was on his way to a neighborhood. The shirt features Bautista's name and face in place of Omar.

You can buy the shirt here.

