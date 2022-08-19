Félix comin': Orioles closer's 'The Wire' shirt now available

BALTIMORE — Orioles closer Félix Bautista has been one of the big reasons Orioles Magic is alive once again in Baltimore.

Last week, the closer surprised fans when he entered the game with a new entrance.

THERE WE GO pic.twitter.com/fe6ObUBTrS — Orioles Fan Problems (@OriolesFanProbz) August 10, 2022

Bautista walked to the field as Omar's whistling from HBO's 'The Wire' played throughout the stadium. The character whistled 'The Farmer in the Dell' on the series. Omar was played by the late actor Michael K. Williams.

Now, clothing company BreakingT has introduced a shirt combining the two.

BreakingT

"Omar Comin'" was a phrase often used in 'The Wire' when Omar was on his way to a neighborhood. The shirt features Bautista's name and face in place of Omar.

