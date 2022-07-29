Feeling lucky? $1.2 billion Mega Millions to be drawn Friday

ANNAPOLIS — Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket?

On Friday, albeit slim, your life could change.

The Mega Millions is now at $1.28 billion. That’s because it has been three months since there has been a winner.

Mega Millions billion jackpot

The jackpot keeps growing.

So, will the winning ticket be pulled from Maryland?

Mega Millions surpasses a billion dollars

This marks just the fourth time in U.S. history that the lottery will offer a jackpot of over $1 billion.

What you might not know is part of the proceeds go towards public safety, public health and education funds for the country.

The odds of drawing all six numbers are 1 in nearly 302 million, but you have a 1 in 32 chance to win your $2 investment back.

"People should play responsibly play within their means,” said John Martin, Director of Maryland Lottery and Gaming. “It’s one ticket to win. You don't need to spend on 100 tickets. Make a small investment, have some fun, enjoy it and watch tonight’s drawing"

So grab your good luck charms, the numbers drop at 11.

