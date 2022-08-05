Feeding Baltimore families in need

BALTIMORE — Thousands of people in Baltimore need food aid.

Friday, several groups teamed up to help those in need.

The United Way of Central Maryland along with Holly Poultry, Hungry Harvest and McCormick made food boxes.

The boxes went to 150 families living in the Brooklyn and Curtis Bay neighborhoods, who organizers said may not be able to get fresh food otherwise.

“We are in a food desert, which means that they don't have access to the same fruits and vegetables and lean proteins that other families might get at a grocery store,” said Beth Littrell with the United Way.

“A lot of the access they have to food comes in pre-packaged products, cans, boxed. So this is an opportunity to get fresh fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, and also the spices because a lot of the time they leave the food bank and they have a lot of food, but they don't necessarily know what to do with it.”

The boxes contain ingredients to make a full dinner, including chicken, plums and artichokes.

The boxes also include seasoning and a recipe.