Feds say four Baltimore County men impersonated police to kidnap check cashing employees

BALTIMORE — Four Baltimore County men have been federally indicted for an alleged kidnapping plot involving employees of a check cashing business.

Prosecutors say the plan was carried out between May and August of 2021, with the goal of robbing the check cashing business.

The below listed individuals are accused of impersonating police officers to pull off the heist.

Dennis Allen Hairston, age 32, of Windsor Mill, Maryland

Donte Davon Stanley, age 31, of Rosedale, Maryland

Davonne Tramont Dorsey, age 28, of Gwynn Oak, Maryland

Franklin Jay Smith, age 32, of Catonsville, Maryland

On at least three occasions, the men allegedly donned police vests, badges, and emergency lights, to pull the victims over in their vehicles.

Each time the men forced the victims out of their cars at gunpoint, before blindfolding and tying them up.

According to court documents, the group burned one victim with a blow torch in an attempt to gain access to the check cashing business.

Dorsey, Stanley, and Smith are in custody on related state charges and are expected to have initial court appearances on May 2. Hairston is in federal custody in Pennsylvania on unrelated charges. His initial appearance has not been scheduled.

If convicted, each faces a maximum of life in prison.