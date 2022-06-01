Feds: Former Rockville Police officer distributed child porn to undercover detectives

BALTIMORE — A former Rockville Police officer has pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges.

Prosecutors say 38-year-old Daniel Morozewicz admitted to receiving, possessing and distributing more than 12,000 depictions of child pornography.

Between September 2020 and January 2021, there were multiple occasions when Morozewicz allegedly distributed the content to undercover law enforcement.

At the time, Morozewicz himself was a police officer in Rockville and also served with the Army National Guard.

On March 4, 2021, right before investigators raided his home, prosecutors say Morozewicz erased his smartphone and discarded his computer.

But detectives still found thousands of files on other electronic devices that belonged to him.

Morozewicz faces a maximum 20 years in federal prison. He's scheduled to be sentenced on September 8.

