Feds charge three for alleged roles in Columbia murder for hire plot

COLUMBIA, Md. — Federal prosecutors have charged three local men for their alleged roles in a murder for hire plot.

Jourdain Larose, 26, is accused of paying off 25-year-old Tyrik Braxton and Daquante Thomas, 19, to arrange and carryout the murder of Juan Ross, 23.

Court documents say Larose had suspicions that Ross was cooperating with a law enforcement investigation.

On October 4, 2020, prosecutors say Braxton, Thomas, and another suspect drove to Basket Ring Court in Columbia to locate Ross.

Later that day, Thomas returned with the other suspect and shot Ross multiple times in the head, killing him.

A few hours after the murder, Braxton allegedly face-timed Larose, and told him “It’s going to be hot as sh*t out here,” to which Larose responded, “It already is bro.”

Thomas and Braxton have already been charged locally by Howard County Police for their alleged involvement.