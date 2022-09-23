Watch Now
Feds charge man with obstructing grand jury investigation into 2017 death of Meiko Locksley

Posted at 1:33 PM, Sep 23, 2022
BALTIMORE — A man faces federal charges for allegedly obstructing a grand jury investigating the 2017 death of Meiko Locksley.

Prosecutors accuse John Willie Kennedy, Jr. of corruptly obstructing, influencing, or impeding the ongoing murder investigation.

Although no specific details were released, Kennedy Jr. allegedly lied to the grand jury under oath.

Meiko, the son of Maryland Terps head football coach Michael Locksley, was found dead outside his Columbia home five-years ago.

RELATED: Help Howard County Police find Meiko Locksley's killer

So far no arrests have been made.

In September 2020, on the third anniversary of his death, Howard County Police offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to Meiko's killer.

It's unclear what Kennedy's role was in the grand jury's investigation. He's due for an initial appearance in court at 1:30pm Friday.

