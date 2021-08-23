FedEx driver has died following crash in Aberdeen Monday

ABERDEEN, Md. — A FedEx driver has died after a crash in Aberdeen Monday afternoon.

According to the Harford County Sheriff, the crash happened at around 1:38 p.m. in the 200 block of Golf Drive.

Preliminary information indicated that 58-year-old Ralph Calvert Ashley was traveling southbound in the 200 block of Golf Drive while making deliveries, when for an unknown reason, he fell out of the truck and under his vehicle.

Deputies say the vehicle continued another 36 feet before coming to a stop.

Initial investigation indicates Ashley may have suffered from a medical emergency and fell out of the truck.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has any information regarding the incident, is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit at 443-409-3324