FCSO is investigating a incident that left one man dead

FREDERICK, Md. — Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident Sunday in the 13200 block of Penn Shop Road in Green Valley.

Around 11 a.m., officers responded to the area for a shooting report. When deputies arrived, they asked anyone inside to come out. A female individual did so willingly.

Deputies entered the home after securing the person and discovered a male subject deceased inside. The woman was taken to the Frederick County Law Enforcement Center for questioning.

FCSO states that they’re conducting a thorough investigation, and residents in the area should expect a heavy police presence.

Deputies are still notifying next of kin. Currently, no more information about the deceased has been released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 22-021574.

