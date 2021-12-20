FCSO detains Walden Jewelers robbery suspect; one suspect still wanted

FREDERICK, Md. — One robbery suspect has been arrested while another is on the lose with over $20,000 in stolen jewelry.

At around 1:10 p.m., on Sunday, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputies responded to Walden Jewelers in the Francis Scott Key Mall for a robbery in progress.

Immediately upon arrival, deputies took 18-year-old Francisco Drew Vaughn, of Temple Hills, into custody inside the store. A local citizen and mall security detained the suspect until deputies arrived.

Deputies obtained additional information on a second suspect and immediately set a perimeter around the mall.

Witnesses describe the second suspect as a black man wearing a black in color Hilfiger jacket with “Hilfiger” in white letters on top of the hood, light colored jeans, and green and white sneakers. He fled in an older model Audi, black in color with a faded roof.

The fleeing suspect took off with one diamond encrusted watch valued at $22,000 and the estimated damage to the jewelry case is $2,000.

“We will not let Frederick County become another area of America where crime and looting becomes rampant during this holiday season,” said FCSO Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. “We have increased our presence around the malls, shopping centers, and local businesses and this includes mobile units and foot patrols.”

If you have any information that can assist in identifying the other suspect, call FCSO Detective Sanders at 301-600-3664 and reference case # 21-130586. You can also report this anonymously by emailing FCSOtips@frederickcountymd.gov.