FCSO confirms an inmate death at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating the death of a male inmate at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center (ADC) that occurred early Thursday morning.

Robert John Bitler Jr., 49, of Hagerstown, was found unresponsive in his cell, at a little after 6:50 a.m., by a correctional officer.

FCSO ADC correctional officers immediately initiated life-saving efforts, which were unsuccessful.

Initial indications show Bitler had some type of medical emergency, however, the official cause of death has not been determined at this time.

All documented logs confirmed that staff made the required cell checks throughout the night, with last contact at approximately 6:47 a.m.

FCSO deputies arrested Bitler on October 5 for Violation of Probation and he was being held without bond.

Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) personnel transported Bitler’s body to the OCME office in Baltimore where they will conduct an autopsy.