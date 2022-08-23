FBI warns of scam targeting health care workers

BALTIMORE — There's a new scam targeting health workers in the Baltimore area.

The FBI's Baltimore field office says the scam involves someone impersonating as a member of law enforcement. Investigators say scammers find a person who has some sort of medical expertise online, and look up their personal information.

The FBI says scammers call the person telling them they've violated a subpoena for not showing up to court and an arrest warrant has been issued for them. They're then asked to pay a fine.

The FBI wants to remind people that no law enforcement or government official will ever ask for payment on the phone.

They say if you did fall victim to this scam, notify your bank immediately and file a police report.

