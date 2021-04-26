Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Boone retires from FBI Baltimore Field Office

BALTIMORE — After nearly 24 years with the FBI, Special Agent in Charge of the Baltimore Field Office, Jennifer Boone has retired.

“When I entered Quantico in August 1997, I never dreamed I would have the experiences and opportunities I’ve had. Being an agent and a member of the FBI family is the greatest honor of my life,” said Special Agent in Charge, Jennifer Boone. “When I was given the opportunity to come back to my home state of Maryland and lead the Baltimore Field Office as the Special Agent in Charge it was a dream come true and I knew, even then, it was where I would want to finish my FBI career. I would like send a special thank you to all the local, state and federal partners and to the men and women of the FBI Baltimore Field Office who have made my time as Special Agent in Charge so successful.”

Director Christopher Wray named Boone as the special agent in charge of the Baltimore Field Office in June 2019.

Boone started her career as an FBI special agent in 1997, and was assigned to the Los Angeles Field Office, where she worked multiple investigative programs.

She was later transferred to FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C., where she served in both the Counterterrorism and Counterintelligence divisions. For a time, she was detailed to the U.S. Senate.

In 2009, she was promoted to a supervisory special agent and led a counterintelligence squad at the Washington Field Office.

Boone then served as a Director in Intelligence Programs for the National Security Council at the White House.

After that assignment, she was promoted to an assistant special agent in charge at the Philadelphia Field Office, overseeing the Counterintelligence and Cyber Branch.

She returned to Washington as section chief of the Counterproliferation Center in early 2016, before being named deputy assistant director in the Counterintelligence Division at FBI Headquarters.

In 2018, Boone was named the special agent in charge of Cyber and Counterintelligence at the Los Angeles Field Office.

While in Baltimore, Boone was instrumental in fighting gang violence, public corruption and domestic terrorism. During her time as Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Baltimore Field Office the office recorded 363 arrests, 248 indictments, 240 convictions and 211 pleas/sentencing.

Boone retired from the Baltimore Field Office on April 23.

Section Chief Rachel Byrd began her role of Acting Special Agent in Charge as of Saturday, April 24.

Byrd comes from FBI Headquarters where she serves as Section Chief of Investigations and Operations, Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate.

A permanent Special Agent in Charge is expected to be named in the coming weeks.