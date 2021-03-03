FBI offering $5k reward in case that left Baltimore man shot on front lawn last month

BALTIMORE — The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward in a case that left a Baltimore man shot on his own front lawn last month.

A video of the February 8 incident was released by the FBI on Wednesday.

In it, several suspects are seen approaching the victim in his front yard in the 900 block of E. Jeffery Street.

One appears to point a handgun, while demanding the victim's car keys.

The video shows the beginning of a struggle over the gun, which ultimately ended with the victim being shot in the head.

Although the suspects didn't get the victim's car, the video shows them take off in a Toyota Sienna that turned out to be stolen.

Baltimore Police have since recovered that car, but have yet to identify or arrest any of the suspects.

If you have information, call the FBI's Baltimore Field Office at 410-265-8080 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Watch the video below.



