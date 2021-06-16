FBI looking for leads after hikers discover part of woman's body at Catoctin Mountain Park

THURMONT, Md. — The FBI is looking for leads after a group of hikers discovered part of a woman's body at Catoctin Mountain Park on Saturday afternoon.

Not much is known about the victim, but officials say she had long dark hair with braids and was wearing this black track suit with a wrist guard and red Nike shoes.

FBI

A set of keys with an El Salvador key chain and Puma handbag were also recovered by her body.

FBI

FBI

It's unclear how long the body had been in the park. An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

The FBI is asking anyone who may know this woman or with information on the disappearance of someone in the last six months, to call them at 1-800-225-5324.

