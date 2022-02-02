FBI investigating recent nationwide bomb threats to HBCU's and houses of worship

BALTIMORE — The FBI is investigating the recent nationwide bomb threats to Historically Black Colleges and Universities and houses of worship.

The investigation involves more than 20 FBI field offices across the country as these threats are being investigated as racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism and hate crimes.

The FBI says they are working closely with local, state and federal law enforcement partners; coordinating with the targeted institutions; and meeting with academia and faith leaders to share information.

Although at this time no explosive devices have been found at any of the locations, the FBI takes all threats with the utmost seriousness, and are committed to thoroughly and aggressively investigating these threats.