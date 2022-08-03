Father, son found dead after swimming in Potomac River

BALTIMORE — A father and son were found dead on the Potomac River Monday afternoon.

Officers from the Maryland Natural Resources responded to two missing swimmers near Swan Point in Charles County, shortly before 5 p.m.

Elias Isai Sandoval Pimentel, 43, from Front Royal, Virginia, his wife, and three children had anchored their 23’ bowrider on the Potomac River.

Two of the children — ages 10 and 12 — were swimming in the water when they both began to struggle.

Pimentel jumped into the water, and he and his 10-year-old son did not resurface. The 12-year-old child was recovered from the water and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dive teams located the body of the 10-year-old around 10:45 Monday night, while Pimentel's body was recovered around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Maryland Natural Resources Police is the investigating agency on this case.

