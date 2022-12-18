Watch Now
Fatal single-vehicle crash leaves 61-year-old dead, seven injured in Howard County

Posted at 10:26 AM, Dec 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-18 10:29:41-05

HOWARD COUNTY — Howard County police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one dead in Columbia on Saturday.

At 10:08 p.m, a 2003 Honda Odyssey was traveling southbound on Snowden River Parkway just prior to Carved Stone when, for an unknown reason, it left the roadway and struck a tree.

The rear passenger, 61-year-old Ram Luitel, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seven additional occupants, all adults, were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Snowden River Parkway was closed for two and a half hours.

The investigation is still ongoing.

