Man riding dirt bike killed in crash with a Baltimore Fire truck

BALTIMORE — A person is dead after colliding with a Baltimore Fire truck on Thursday.

Officials say the crash happened on South Payson and West Lombard Streets.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Baltimore Fire was responding to an incident in the 3600 block of Highline Road for a reported fire. While in route, one of their trucks was involved in a crash with a person riding a dirt bike.

From what police say, the truck was traveling southbound while the dirtbike rider was traveling eastbound. He attempted to avoid the collision but was struck by the firetruck just before 8 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.