Fatal crash in Westminster kills 2 from Pennsylvania

CARROLL COUNTY — A deadly crash early Sunday morning killed two people on Manchester Road in Westminster.

Troopers from the Westminster Barrack responded to the scene around 3:43 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a white 2022 Hyundai Kona car that was upside down on its roof about 20 feet from the roadway.

Troopers say the car struck a pole before turning upside down.

EMS and fire personnel were on the scene trying to help both occupants from inside the car.

Due to their injuries, 20-year-old Kyler Jace Robinson and 19-year-old Wesley Owen Singh were both pronounced dead at the collision site.

Troopers confirm that both the victims were from Pennsylvania.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Trooper First Class Spencer of the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3000.