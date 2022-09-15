Fashion House Mugler and Willow Smith donate $50,000 to the Baltimore School for the Arts

BALTIMORE — Fashion House Mugler has partnered with actress, singer, and model Willow Smith to donate $50,000 to the Baltimore School of the Arts.

Smith, the daughter of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith chose BSA for the grant "aimed at helping build the creative workforces next generation," according to a press release on the school's website.

Smiths mother, Jada Pinkett-Smith is a BSA alumni.

The grant will provide materials and educational resources for more than 400 students that attend BSA.

The House of @Mugler and its ambassadress Willow Smith @OfficialWillow are pleased to announce a $50,000 donation to the Baltimore School for the Arts.



Read more: https://t.co/DdeC0bTIBR

📸:

Left © Daniel Sannwald for Mugler

Right © Baltimore School for the Arts pic.twitter.com/kNY9mVxUvI — BaltSchoolArts (@BaltSchoolArts) September 14, 2022

“I believe deeply in the mission of BSA and am thrilled Mugler will contribute to their continued growth and positive impact, which will help talented and driven young people succeed, no matter their chosen path,” Smith said in a statement.

BSA is a public high school that teaches vocal music, instrumental music, theater acting, theater production, dance, visual arts and film.

Some of BSA's notable alumni include rapper Tupac Shakur, Makeba Riddick, Moses Ingram, Tiffany Boone, Josh Charles and Rachel Hilson.

Smith and Mugler Creative Director plan to visit BSA in the near future. to talk with students.

The full announcement can be read on BSA's website HERE

