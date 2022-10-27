Farm fire near I-83 causes smoke in northern Baltimore County

An overnight fire on a Hereford-area farm has led to an elementary school closing early, and first responders are warning that smoke will be visible throughout the day in north Baltimore County.

At 12:36 AM @HerefordFire was alerted to an outside fire on Cold Bottom Rd near I-83. A pile of hale bales was found on fire.

The fire is under control but is not out. There will be smoke in the area and near I-83 throughout the day. The fire is being monitored by farm personnel. pic.twitter.com/h7RFg0yARA — Baltimore Co. Volunteer Firefighter’s Association (@BaltCoVolFire) October 27, 2022

Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighters Association said a pile of hay bales was found to be on fire on Cold Bottom Road near I-83 at 12:36 a.m.

They say the fire is under control and being monitored by farm personnel, but it is not extinguished.

(1/2) ALERT: Sparks Elementary School, located at 601 Belfast Road, Sparks, MD 21152, will close at 10:45 a.m. today, Thursday, October 27, 2022. — Baltimore County Public Schools (@BaltCoPS) October 27, 2022

Sparks Elementary School is closing at 10:45 a.m., said Baltimore County Public Schools.

"Fumes from an overnight fire in the community have impacted the air quality in the school building," said the school system.

Fire crews from Shrewsbury, Pa., and Jacksonville were among those on the scene.

