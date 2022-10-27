Watch Now
Farm fire near I-83 causes smoke in northern Baltimore County

Posted at 10:53 AM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 10:55:25-04

An overnight fire on a Hereford-area farm has led to an elementary school closing early, and first responders are warning that smoke will be visible throughout the day in north Baltimore County.

Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighters Association said a pile of hay bales was found to be on fire on Cold Bottom Road near I-83 at 12:36 a.m.

They say the fire is under control and being monitored by farm personnel, but it is not extinguished.

Sparks Elementary School is closing at 10:45 a.m., said Baltimore County Public Schools.

"Fumes from an overnight fire in the community have impacted the air quality in the school building," said the school system.

Fire crews from Shrewsbury, Pa., and Jacksonville were among those on the scene.

