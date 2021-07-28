Watch
Fans attend Ravens training camp for the first time in two years

Fans return to open practice at Owings Mills performance center
Posted at 6:13 PM, Jul 28, 2021
BALTIMORE — Fans returned to the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills today for the first time in two years.

1-thousand fans were there for the ravens' training camp.

The team is expecting 1,000 fans for the next 11 practices open to fans.

The energy today was high.

The team will be holding a practice at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday.

All tickets have been claimed.

You can however sign up for the wait list to attend a practice in Owings Mills.

We have a link on our website at www.WMAR2News.com

