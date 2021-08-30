Fanny pack left at crime scene leads BPD to alleged shooting, carjacking suspect

BALTIMORE — A suspect is in custody after Baltimore Police say he shot and carjacked a man who gave him a ride.

On July 25, officers were called to the 3700 block of Nortonia Road.

Residents there reported hearing a knock at the door and finding a 34-year-old man laying on the porch with a gunshot wound.

Detectives learned the victim was hacking and supposed to drop the suspect off in the block.

When they arrived, the suspect allegedly pulled a gun and demanded the driver's car.

The victim put up a fight at which point the suspect shot him in the face and back before taking off in the car.

During the struggle the victim grabbed the gunman's fanny pack which had information identifying the shooter.

Days later police pulled the stolen car over in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

The driver turned out to be the same person linked to the fanny pack, 34 year-old Gary Weldon.

He now faces multiple charges including attempted first degree murder.