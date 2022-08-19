Family of six displaced after SUV fire spreads to townhome in Annapolis

A family of six — three adults and three children — were displaced because of a fire at a townhouse in Annapolis Friday afternoon.

It took about 50 firefighters nearly 12 minutes to contain the fire at the home in the 600 block of Cutter Court.

Officials said a fire from an SUV extended to the exterior of the home. No injuries were reported.

Investigators said the fire originated in the engine compartment of the vehicle and the cause to be accidental due to a malfunction of the vehicle’s engine components.

The estimated damage was about $65,000.