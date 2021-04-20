Family of man killed in police chase suing BPD

BALTIMORE — The family of a man killed during a high speed police chase is suing BPD.

One year ago, Darius Gore was killed during the chase.

It began in Southwest Baltimore and ended in Northwest Baltimore.

Attorneys say it lasted over 7 minutes and eleven miles and that officers were going at least 20 to 30 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Darius' mother says he was a kind, loving and a gentle soul, who would do anything for anyone.

She says he was helping someone get groceries when he was killed.

"How many lives have to end in order for the police to stop chasing unnecessary vehicles. I am outraged and I have not my son anymore. I want my son back but I can't have him back."

Darius' family's attorneys are seeking monetary damages and a change to department regulations.